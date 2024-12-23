The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly shown an interest in recruiting a U19s NSW Blues representative from a rival team, the Newcastle Knights.

Stuck behind Kalyn Ponga and Fletcher Sharpe in the pecking order for the No.1 jersey, Connor Votano has caught the attention of the Canterbury Bulldogs, per The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that the Bulldogs have already made preliminary inquiries about whether the Newcastle Knights would consider letting him go and seek other opportunities elsewhere.

Contracted until the end of 2025, he was recently promoted to the club's development list for next season as he continues progressing through the club's ranks from the SG Ball Cup to the NSW Cup and hopefully to first grade.

Born in Gosford, the 18-year-old made four appearances in the NSW Cup competition - starting in the No.1 jumper in three of those matches - where he scored ten points, made 12 tackle busts and 269 total running metres and provided one try assist.

His career to date also includes being honoured with the Kurt Gidley Award for the Harold Matthews Cup Player of the Year in 2023.