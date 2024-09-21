The Newcastle Knights have announced that U19s NSW Blues representative fullback Connor Votano has been elevated to the club's development list for the 2025 NRL season.

A promising fullback touted for big things, Votano has been promoted to the Knights development list for next season as he continues to progress through the club's ranks from the SG Ball Cup to the NSW Cup and hopefully to first-grade.

Born in Gosford, the 18-year-old made four appearances in the NSW Cup competition - starting in the No.1 jumper in three of those matches - where he scored ten points, made 12 tackle busts and 269 total running metres and provided one try assist.

While he won't overtake Kalyn Ponga at the back of the field, Votano will be looking to learn from the State of Origin representative and will be a brilliant backup option if needed.

His career to date includes being honoured with the Kurt Gidley award for the Harold Matthews Cup Player of the Year in 2023.

“Connor is a wonderful prospect, with great skills," Knights Director of Football Peter Parr said in a statement.

“He can play a variety of positions and the NRL beckons down the track.”