Cooper Votano, the younger brother of U19s NSW Blues and Newcastle Knights fullback Connor Votano, has reportedly caught the interest of a rival NRL team who are attempting to lure him away from his current club.

A standout in the Harold Matthews Cup competition, Cooper Votano is exceptionally talented and played in the halves this year, helping lead the club to the Grand Final.

Coached by Steve Simpson, Votano is still at the beginning of his career, but this hasn't stopped him from attracting interest from a rival NRL team.

According to The Newcastle Herald, Votano has caught the interest of the Melbourne Storm and their recruitment boss, Paul Bunn, has already made a big play to lure him to Victoria for next season.

The move to secure Votano comes as the Storm already have some of the best young and up-and-coming playmakers, such as Jonah Pezet, Keagan Russell-Smith and U19s QLD Maroons representative Stanley Huen - all are seen as potential successors for Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes.