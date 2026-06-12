The Manly Sea Eagles have rewarded Jake Trbojevic for his outstanding leadership this year when filling in as skipper while younger brother Tom Trbojevic has been sidelined.

The inspirational lock, who recently notched up 250 appearances in the maroon and white, has won five of seven games as captain and helped steer the Sea Eagles into the Top 4 on the ladder.

Tom was announced as captain in the offseason, and will make his highly anticipated return to the side next week when the club travels to Accor Stadium to take on the Bulldogs.

Manly coach Kieran Foran says the decision picks itself when you have a leader like Jake in your arsenal.

“Tom and Jake are the natural leaders of this group, and it makes sense to have them as co-captains," Foran said in a statement.

"Jake has done an amazing job in Tom's absence and we knew he would.

"He stepped up when the team needed him. That's what leaders do.

“Haumole has also been wonderful this year, not only in his performances but also in the leadership he brings to the group.

“Right now, what's best for the team is to have both Tom and Jake sharing the captaincy, supported by Haumole as vice-captain. It's a pretty straightforward decision to be honest.

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“We are lucky as a group to have two legends of the Club leading the way.”

Jake had the honour of captaining the NSW Blues for the 2024 State of Origin series, which saw him join a very small and elite group of skippers who have raised the shield at Suncorp Stadium following a decider.

In a shock to no one, Jake was thrilled to be elevated to the club's captaincy.

“I've just loved the past few months, and I'll do whatever is best for the team,” said Jake.

“If Foz and Tom want this, then I'm all in.

"Leading this amazing group of players, and playing for this great club, is a privilege."

Right edge enforcer Haumole Olakau'atu will now carry the full mantle of vice-captain on the Northern Beaches following Jake's elevation.

The Sea Eagles will face the Bulldogs following their bye before a huge rivalry clash against the Melbourne Storm at 4 Pines Park on June 27.