The 2024 U18 Australian Schoolboys team has been announced following the conclusion of the ASSRL National Championships on Friday.

Throughout the week, players competed from the NSW Combined High Schools, NSW Combined Catholic Colleges, NSW Combined Independent Schools, Queensland Secondary Schools, ACT and Combined Affiliated States in Coffs Harbour.

The team is headlined by the halves pairing of Mitchell Woods (Bulldogs) and Toby Rodwell (Roosters), while four Parramatta Eels juniors have been included, such as Ryda Talagi - the younger brother of Eels outside back Blaize Talagi.

Newcastle Knights front-rower Cody Hopwood has been named as the Player of the Tournament.

2024 U18 Australian Schoolboys Team

1. Jack Attard (Penrith Panthers)

2. Luke Tuialii (Monaro Colts)

3. Nikora Williams (Cronulla Sharks)

4. Sam Stephenson (Gold Coast Titans)

5. Mason Barber (North Queensland Cowboys)

6. Mitchell Woods (Canterbury Bulldogs)

7. Toby Rodwell (Sydney Roosters)

8. Alex Challenor (Cronulla Sharks)

9. Lachlan Coinakis (Parramatta Eels)

10. Cody Hopwood (Newcastle Knights)

11. Jacob Halangahu (St George Illawarra Dragons)

12. Zac Garton (The Dolphins)

13. Thomas Dellow (Cronulla Sharks)

Interchange

14. Jared Haywood (Wests Tigers)

15. Simione Laiafi (Manly Sea Eagles)

16. Ryda Talagi (Parramatta Eels)

17. Tyson Sangalang (Parramatta Eels)

18. Linocln Fletcher (Parramatta Eels)