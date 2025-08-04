Former Canterbury Bulldogs playmaker Karl Oloapu has made his triumphant return to the rugby league field after over 750 days on the sidelines due to a serious neck injury.

Released by the Bulldogs at the start of 2025, Oloapu returned to action on the weekend for the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Brisbane Rugby League (BRL) A-Grade premiership competition alongside former NRL duo Caleb Jackson and Dunamis Lui.

Playing in a white headgear and donning the No.14 jersey, his comeback marked the first time he had graced the rugby league field since June 18, 2023, when he faced the Cronulla Sharks in the NRL whilst still with the Bulldogs.

Rated as one of the best young halves throughout his junior years, Oloapu signed with the Brisbane Broncos at the age of 13 before switching to Belmore on a big-money transfer move.

However, his time at the Bulldogs came to a close after he suffered a neck injury and underwent career-threatening spinal surgery, which saw him sidelined for the entire 2024 NRL season.

"This has been a challenging period for Karl and his family," Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould said in a statement on Oloapu's release in February this year.

"He's shown tremendous courage throughout this process, and we've worked closely with him to provide all possible support.

"While we're disappointed things haven't worked out as hoped, Karl's long-term welfare, along with his playing future, have always been our primary concern.

"We thank him for his contribution to the Club and wish him all the best for the future."