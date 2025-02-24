The Canterbury Bulldogs have made an official decision regarding the future of young star Karl Oloapu, who has been linked with an exit from the club for some time.

Rated as one of the best halves throughout his junior years, Oloapu signed with the Brisbane Broncos at the age of 13 before switching to Belmore on a big money transfer move. However, his time at the Bulldogs has now come to a close.

Making his debut in 2023, in which he showed plenty of promise and made seven appearances, Oloapu was sidelined for the entire 2024 NRL season after he underwent career-threatening spinal surgery.

In a statement on Tuesday, the club confirmed that Oloapu has been released from the remainder of his contract on a mutual agreement, effective immediately.

"This has been a challenging period for Karl and his family," Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould said in a statement.

"He's shown tremendous courage throughout this process and we've worked closely with him to provide all possible support."

Cleared to return to the field from a career-threatening injury, the rumour mill has been in overdrive surrounding his future for some time, with reports suggesting that he will return to Queensland and link up with The Dolphins.

A move to The Dolphins would potentially see him form a formidable partnership with Isaiya Katoa in the halves, with the duo being long-term partners in the No.6 and No.7 jumpers.

This comes after Mitchell Woods has been promoted to the club's Top 30 roster for this season, Toby Sexton had a breakout 2024 season and Matt Burton looks to have cemented the five-eighth spot for the foreseeable future.

"While we're disappointed things haven't worked out as hoped, Karl's long-term welfare, along with his playing future have always been our primary concern," Gould added.

"We thank him for his contribution to the Club and wish him all the best for the future."