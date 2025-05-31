A former playmaker has reportedly attracted the interest of several teams in the NRL which could potentially see him return to the competition after being let go by the St George Illawarra Dragons last season.

Departing the NRL in 2024 after stints with the Dragons, Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors, Paul Turner has been in impeccable form for the Tweed Seagulls in the QLD Cup.

Although the Seagulls have only won three out of their eight matches this season, Turner has been one of the standouts for them, playing in the halves alongside Thomas Weaver.

According to Wide World of Sports, Turner has attracted the attention of several clubs in the NRL with at least two of the teams interested in signing him on a train and trial contract for next season.

Making 11 appearances during his time in first-grade between 2020 and 2023, he unfortunately struggled to make an impact and cement a regular spot in the line-up due to injuries and lack of opportunity.

While he may not immediately make the step up to first-grade if signed, the 24-year-old would be a useful back-up playmaker and enter the side if needed due to injuries or suspensions to other players.