The NRL have confirmed their refereeing appointments for Magic Round.

Adam Gee and Liam Kennedy, who were both not on field last weekend, have returned to their roles this round with Belinda Sharpe and Chris Butler both missing out on a game in Brisbane.

With the NRL bunker in Sydney and games being played in Brisbane, Butler and Klein are instead being used heavily in the bunker, with the officials to do three games on the video screens a piece over the course of the weekend.

Ashley Klein (the early game on Saturday) and Grant Atkins (the late game on Sunday) are the only other officials to feature in the bunker this weekend.

On-field, Klein will take charge of the Sunday afternoon game between Brisbane and Penrith, while the Melbourne and Canberra game, which could be shaping up as the biggest of the weekend, will see Gerard Sutton in the middle.

Here are all the match official appointments for Round 9.

Peter GoughJarrod Cole and Phil HendersonChris Butler

Grant AtkinsZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Dave MunroKasey Badger

Liam KennedyJon Stone and Dan SchwassAshley Klein

Adam GeeChris Sutton and Kieren IronsChris Butler

Wyatt RaymondMatt Noyen and Drew OultramKasey Badger

Todd SmithBelinda Sharpe and Phil HendersonChris Butler

Ashley KleinZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Dave MunroKasey Badger

Gerard SuttonNick Pelgrave and Michael WiseGrant Atkins