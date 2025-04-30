The NRL have confirmed their refereeing appointments for Magic Round.
Adam Gee and Liam Kennedy, who were both not on field last weekend, have returned to their roles this round with Belinda Sharpe and Chris Butler both missing out on a game in Brisbane.
With the NRL bunker in Sydney and games being played in Brisbane, Butler and Klein are instead being used heavily in the bunker, with the officials to do three games on the video screens a piece over the course of the weekend.
Ashley Klein (the early game on Saturday) and Grant Atkins (the late game on Sunday) are the only other officials to feature in the bunker this weekend.
On-field, Klein will take charge of the Sunday afternoon game between Brisbane and Penrith, while the Melbourne and Canberra game, which could be shaping up as the biggest of the weekend, will see Gerard Sutton in the middle.
Here are all the match official appointments for Round 9.
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Dave Munro
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Dan Schwass
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Dave Munro
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Nick Pelgrave and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Grant Atkins