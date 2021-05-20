The Australian’s Brent Read reports that a three-player swap between the Broncos, Cowboys and Tigers could be in the works.

North Queensland are reportedly keen to secure 2022 signing Tom Dearden a year early and would be happy to release Knights-bound Jake Clifford prematurely to make it happen.

Dearden is out of favour at the Broncos, having not played since Round 5. And it could open the door for Billy Walters to be released from the Tigers to link up with his dad Kevin at Brisbane.

Read discussed the potential three-player swap on Triple M on Thursday night, expecting to see a flurry of moves over the next month.

“I think the next month is going to be a frenzy of player movement and the Broncos will be at the heart of it,” Read said.

“Tom Dearden has not been sighted for a month or so. I think this is going to be a domino effect. I think next week the Cowboys will ask the question again about Tom Dearden, I suspect they will get him early.

“That will mean Jake Clifford can move to Newcastle and he will almost certainly move straight away. That’ll free up a spot at the Broncos and there’s a young kid named Billy Walters and I think they’ll be asking the question of the Tigers.

“Provided the Broncos are willing to release Tom Dearden and I don’t see why they wouldn’t, the kid isn’t getting a game at the moment. That will set off the chain of events that may lead to Billy Walters join his dad at Broncos this season.”