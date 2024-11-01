The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed the re-signing of Braydon Trindall on a three-year deal.

The contract extension will see Trindall add three years to his contract that was due to expire at the end of 2025, meaning he will now be a Shark until at least the end of 2028.

Reports widely suggested the deal will average out at around $675,000 per season over the four-year term.

Trindall had a career-best year in 2024, capped with an incredible second half of the season where he was among Cronulla's best during their push to the preliminary final.

Able to play either five-eighth or halfback, this move takes him off the open market before rival clubs have a chance to pry him away from the Shire.

Multiple clubs were believed to be ready to make offers for Trindall, who had also previously suggested he would head to free agency.

Despite that, the half told Sharks media that he didn't want to leave.

"I didn't want to go anywhere else," Trindall said in a statement confirming his extension.

"The club has put a lot of trust in me over the years, so I'm just looking forward to repaying them and repaying the fans.

"I just love this place; I love the club, I love the people here, I just love the whole organisation.

"I came here when I was 18, did a lot of growing and still have a lot of growing to do. I'm just looking forward to it, and I couldn't see myself anywhere else."

Despite an early off-field incident that left him on the sidelines for a portion of the season, Trindall's form during the second half of the year means there is little doubt about his status in Craig Fitzgibbon's best 17.

As it stands, Trindall's signing could well mean both Kade Dykes and Niwhai Puru are looking for new clubs at the end of 2025.