One of the most entertaining players of the past decade called time on his incredible NRL career during the week.
That man being the great Shaun Johnson.
It is never enjoyable seeing a legend of the game hang up the boots, but I believe Johnson has absolutely nailed the timing.
There will be many, many things written about the Warriors and Kiwis legend, but today we are going to celebrate the best of a glittering career.
Below are 10 Shaun Johnson career highlights. They're not all going to be a specific game, or a drop goal, or a try.
I could honestly do a top 50 on just specific moments. I watched a highlights package and had 20 without even thinking about it.
Let us know what your favourite SJ highlight has been.
102014 Auckland Nines
I have to admit, I was really excited when I heard the Auckland Nines were announced. Many fans, however, were not.
As a huge fan of the sevens tournaments of yesteryear, I love the short-form carnival but most fans just saw it as a gimmick.
Shaun Johnson ensured that the Nines would be a massive success, at very least early on, by lighting up the entire weekend for the Warriors.
He was, undoubtedly, the star of the show. He was the weekend's MVP, top try scorer and first player picked in the Team of the Tournament.
The Warriors ran riot all the way up until the semi-final, and it was almost all on the back of Shaun Johnson's brilliance.