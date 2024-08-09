One of the most entertaining players of the past decade called time on his incredible NRL career during the week.

That man being the great Shaun Johnson.

It is never enjoyable seeing a legend of the game hang up the boots, but I believe Johnson has absolutely nailed the timing.

There will be many, many things written about the Warriors and Kiwis legend, but today we are going to celebrate the best of a glittering career.

Below are 10 Shaun Johnson career highlights. They're not all going to be a specific game, or a drop goal, or a try.

I could honestly do a top 50 on just specific moments. I watched a highlights package and had 20 without even thinking about it.

Let us know what your favourite SJ highlight has been.