NRL Supercoach will look a little different in 2020, with coaches set to get an inflated salary cap, although it’s all relative, as players are a little pricer in next season’s edition.
We only had one player priced over $700,000 in 2019, but all five of James Tedesco, Payne Haas, Jason Taumalolo, Tom Trbojevic and Damien Cook will see you pay in excess of that magic number.
Tedesco is the highest-priced player at $781,500, more than $50k more than Haas ($728,200).
Top priced players in 2020
|James Tedesco
|$781,500
|Payne Haas
|$728,200
|Jason Taumalolo
|$723,400
|Tom Trbojevic
|$714,800
|Damien Cook
|$705,500
|Cameron Smith
|$684,600
|John Bateman
|$668,200
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|$659,800
|Latrell Mitchell
|$653,100
|Cameron Murray
|$644,900
|Cameron Munster
|$644,400
|Kalyn Ponga
|$634,300
|Cameron McInnes
|$633,200
|Nathan Cleary
|$631,500
|Ryan Matterson
|$626,200
|David Klemmer
|$617,400
|James Fisher-Harris
|$615,700
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|$612,900
|Josh Papalii
|$605,300
|David Nofoaluma
|$604,700
According to The Daily Telegraph, there are a lot of positional changes in 2020 as well, centre/wing now a tough spot to select.
John Bateman, Elliott Whitehead, Corey Harawira-Naera, Briton Nikora, Charnze Nicoll Klokstad, Clint Gutherson, Caleb Aekins and Gerard Beale have all lost their dual-position status (DPP), and are now either full-time backrowers or fullbacks.
Other players who are no longer DPP:
Cameron Munster – 5/8
Kalyn Ponga – FLB
David Klemmer – FRF
Josh Papalii – FRF
Mitchell Moses – HFB
Martin Taupau – FRF
Sio Siua Taukeiaho – FRF
Jayden Okunbor – CTW
Dale Finucane – 2RF
Shaun Lane – 2RF
Jack Bird – CTW
Jack Wighton – 5/8
Nelson Asofa-Solomona – FRF
Benji Marshall – 5/8
Adam Blair – 2RF
Kotoni Staggs – CTW
Kerrod Holland – CTW
Bryce Cartwright – 2RF
Jeremy Marshall-King – HKR
Nathaniel Roache – HOK
Nick Cotric – CTW
Jacob Host – 2RF
Dunamis Lui – FRF
Karl Lawton – HOK
Tui Kamikamica – FRF
Sione Katoa – HOK
Tom Amone – FRF