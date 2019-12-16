NRL Supercoach will look a little different in 2020, with coaches set to get an inflated salary cap, although it’s all relative, as players are a little pricer in next season’s edition.

We only had one player priced over $700,000 in 2019, but all five of James Tedesco, Payne Haas, Jason Taumalolo, Tom Trbojevic and Damien Cook will see you pay in excess of that magic number.

Tedesco is the highest-priced player at $781,500, more than $50k more than Haas ($728,200).

Top priced players in 2020

James Tedesco $781,500 Payne Haas $728,200 Jason Taumalolo $723,400 Tom Trbojevic $714,800 Damien Cook $705,500 Cameron Smith $684,600 John Bateman $668,200 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck $659,800 Latrell Mitchell $653,100 Cameron Murray $644,900 Cameron Munster $644,400 Kalyn Ponga $634,300 Cameron McInnes $633,200 Nathan Cleary $631,500 Ryan Matterson $626,200 David Klemmer $617,400 James Fisher-Harris $615,700 Addin Fonua-Blake $612,900 Josh Papalii $605,300 David Nofoaluma $604,700

According to The Daily Telegraph, there are a lot of positional changes in 2020 as well, centre/wing now a tough spot to select.

John Bateman, Elliott Whitehead, Corey Harawira-Naera, Briton Nikora, Charnze Nicoll Klokstad, Clint Gutherson, Caleb Aekins and Gerard Beale have all lost their dual-position status (DPP), and are now either full-time backrowers or fullbacks.

Other players who are no longer DPP:

Cameron Munster – 5/8

Kalyn Ponga – FLB

David Klemmer – FRF

Josh Papalii – FRF

Mitchell Moses – HFB

Martin Taupau – FRF

Sio Siua Taukeiaho – FRF

Jayden Okunbor – CTW

Dale Finucane – 2RF

Shaun Lane – 2RF

Jack Bird – CTW

Jack Wighton – 5/8

Nelson Asofa-Solomona – FRF

Benji Marshall – 5/8

Adam Blair – 2RF

Kotoni Staggs – CTW

Kerrod Holland – CTW

Bryce Cartwright – 2RF

Jeremy Marshall-King – HKR

Nathaniel Roache – HOK

Nick Cotric – CTW

Jacob Host – 2RF

Dunamis Lui – FRF

Karl Lawton – HOK

Tui Kamikamica – FRF

Sione Katoa – HOK

Tom Amone – FRF