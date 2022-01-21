Former NRL enforcer Tony Williams has reignited his rugby league career by joining the Picton Magpies.

The 33-year-old has signed with the Magpies for the 2022 season in an attempt to revive his sporting career.

Throughout his NRL tenure, Williams, or T-Rex as he is commonly known, notched up 170 games in the NRL with the Parramatta Eels, Manly Sea Eagles, Canterbury Bulldogs and the Cronulla Sharks.

In 2018 the former Blues star tested positive in an illicit drug test, which led to his contract being torn apart. Moreover, Williams has been involved in more controversy since.

In May last year, he expressed his support for former teammate Jarryd Hayne over social media claiming that Hayne was, “an innocent brotherly to jail," before later apologising for the comments.

The outcome of his post saw his contracts with the Windsor Wolves and US-based side the New York Freedom cancelled prior to the first season of a new competition which was due to start in the United States.

The second-rower’s upcoming season with the Picton Magpies will be his first season since his social media conundrum and the local side are excited for what the 33-year-old will bring to the club and community, with coach Jake Tonitto telling The Daily Telegraph the signing was pleasing.

“To sign a player of Tony’s calibre is really pleasing,” he said.

“He’s a huge acquisition for our club, the playing group, and our community in general.

“Tony will bring experience that can’t be coached, both on-and-off the field. I look forward to working with him."

It's understood Williams has given up on ever returning to the NRL despite once being one of the most dominant forwards in the game, climbing the ladder to play three Tests for Australia between 2011 and 2012, and three State of Origin matches for New South Wales between 2012 and 2014.