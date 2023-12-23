St George Illawarra has strengthened its stocks for the 2024 season and beyond, signing hulking centre Moses Suli to a three-year extension.

The Kogarah club announced the Tongan international's recommitment on Saturday, giving Red V fans a reason to smile after what was a tough week at the market.

“We're glad to be able to secure Moses for a further three seasons,” Dragons coach Shane Flanagan said of the big back.

“He's a powerful, mobile centre whose best football is still in front of him and he will be a key part of our backline over the coming years.”

Suli has donned the red and the white on 39 occasions since joining St George ahead of the 2022 season.

The 25-year-old has also represented Tonga eight times after making his debut in 2017.

While missing out on Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla) and Tom Dearden (North Queensland) throughout the week, Suli's choice to sign on until the cessation of the 2027 season has done plenty to ease the pain of rejection.

Suli's signature wasn't the only one snared by the Dragons this week, with Warriors halfback Ronald Volkman making an immediate move back to the Harbour City after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal at the weekend.

Volkman's is set to fill the void left by fellow 21-year-old Talatau Amone after the young half was deregistered by the NRl after being found guilty of a string of charges, including grevious bodily harm of a tradesperson.

The Dragons are set to commence their 2024 campaign against South Sydney in the annual Charity Shield Match, with this year's clash scheduled to take place at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.