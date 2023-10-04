Mata Ma'a Tonga have announced their squad that will take on England in the upcoming Test matches later this year.

Becoming the first Pacific nation to play a full three-Test series against England, the squad is headlined by State of Origin stars Tyson Frizell, Daniel Tupou, Felise Kaufusi and Keaon Koloamatangi.

While Jason Taumalolo is a notable absence from the national team, Elisea Katoa and Siua Wong are among the new faces who will be looking to make their international debut and create an immediate impact.

Star quartet Sio Siau Taukieaho, David Fifita, Sione Katoa and Dallin Watene Zelezniak are all unavailable for the tour of England due to either off-season surgeries or being ruled medically unfit by their clubs because of injuries they have sustained.

Youngsters Latu Fainu and Isaiya Katoa have been brought into the squad as Tonga's playmakers as they contend with one another for a spot alongside former NRL star Tuimoala Lolohea in the halves.

“This squad is a strong mix of both players who have shown their passion and skill for Tonga previously, and a few new faces that have underlined their promise with their form in the NRL this season,” coach Kristian Woolf said.

“The inclusion of players like Addin Fonua-Blake, Will Hopoate and Felise Kuafusi and the addition of Tyson Frizell to a Tongan squad for the first time will give us a great base.

“But this is also a Tongan squad for the future, and we are going to give some of our impressive young players a chance to show their talents on the international stage.”

2023 Mate Ma'a Tonga squad for Tests against England

Latu Fainu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights)

Siliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Will Hopoate (St Helens)

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)

Isaiya Katoa (The Dolphins)

Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)

Felise Kaufusi (The Dolphins)

Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

Tuimoala Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels)

Hame Sele (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Moses Suli (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Tevita Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Dion Teaupa (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Starford To'a (Wests Tigers)

Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters)

The series gets underway at St Helens on October 22, followed by Tests at Huddersfield on October 28 and Leeds on November 4.