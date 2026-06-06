Perth Bears coach Mal Meninga says he is unsure where the line is when it comes to publicly discussing rival players as the NRL Integrity Unit investigates comments he made about two Canterbury stars.

Meninga has come under scrutiny after publicly expressing interest in Bulldogs duo Matt Burton and Jacob Preston, with Canterbury subsequently lodging a complaint that has sparked an NRL investigation.

The comments relate to a new anti-tampering rule introduced ahead of the 2026 season, designed to prevent club officials and coaches from publicly discussing contracted players from rival clubs in a way that could be viewed as recruitment or inducement.

Speaking recently about the pair, who are both eligible to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 next year, Meninga said the Bears would be interested in entering the race for their signatures.

“There has also been a heap of noise around Matt Burton. Jacob Preston, he's someone coming off contract after 2027, we'll be in the picture,” Meninga said.

The remarks prompted a response from Canterbury and have now landed with the NRL's Integrity Unit, which is assessing whether the comments breached the competition's recruitment guidelines.

Meninga, however, insists he was unaware his comments could become an issue.

“I honestly wasn't aware of it until yesterday. I haven't worried too much … If I've done the wrong thing, I'll put my hand up,” Meninga told Code Sports.

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“I'm damned if I do and damned if I don't.

“People complain we're not engaging in the market, then criticise us for saying something.

“Everyone plays somewhere, mate. That's the bottom line.

“I don't know where the line is with talking about players. I don't know where I stand.

“I'm not familiar with all the internal rules. But if someone asks if you'd be interested in a marquee player, of course you would be, but we haven't approached anyone who is under contract.”

The rule currently at the centre of the investigation was introduced following comments made by Bulldogs general manager of football Phil Gould regarding then-Wests Tigers young gun Lachlan Galvin last year.

Galvin eventually signed with Canterbury, prompting concerns across the game about public comments potentially influencing player movement.

With the Bears preparing to enter the NRL in 2027, the club is expected to be heavily linked with a host of high-profile players over the next 18 months.

Whether Meninga's latest comments amount to a breach of the competition's recruitment rules now rests with the Integrity Unit.