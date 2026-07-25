The Sydney Roosters are on the verge of tabling one of the most lucrative contract offers in the history of the foundation club to star halfback Sam Walker.

Walker is off-contract at the conclusion of the 2027 season, meaning he can negotiate with rival clubs on November 1 this year if the tri-colours don't strike a deal first.

It looks like the Roosters want to retain their man, with News Corp revealing that he is set to be offered $1.3 million a season, leapfrogging skipper James Tedecso, who is on $1.1 million, and becoming the highest paid player at the club.

Given the new TV rights deal is set to elevate the NRL's salary cap, the door is left open for Walker to sign a long-term 'lifetime' deal at the club to keep him in Bondi for his entire career.

It is understood the current salary cap of $12 million can expand up to $15.5 million when it kicks in for 2028, the same time Walker's new deal will commence.

It means the elite premier players of the NRL will be the greatest beneficiaries of the TV rights deal, and are set for a payday.

Walker is currently on a reported $1 million a season, but given his breakout year excelling as the Queensland Maroons halfback, which earned him player of the match honours in Game 2 this year, his value is expected to soar.

PNG Chiefs would have no-doubt been monitoring his status at the Roosters as he is due to come off-contract at the time of their arrival in 2028.

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But given the expansion side can't negotiate with NRL players under contract, they will have to wait and see if he holds out until November to strike conversations.

News Corp is also revealing that Walker is open-minded about a '10-year contract' to remain at the club long term, but whether the Roosters can make a deal of that length happen is still unknown.

All reports suggest Walker is adored at the club and considered a franchise player, and the club is keen to get a deal done before he has the chance to test his value on the open market.

Titans skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Knights half Dylan Brown are in the midst of similar long-term deals with their respective clubs.

Meanwhile, Daly Cherry-Evans inked one back in 2015 to remain at the Manly Sea Eagles long-term, as well as the North Queensland Cowboys putting faith in their Tongan wrecking ball Jason Taumalolo with a similar extension.

Walker isn't the only big-name halfback off-contract at the end of next year.

Nathan Cleary has yet to make a decision on what he will do with his future, given his father Ivan is stepping down as head coach after the 2027 season, as well as ticking a few boxes off with four premiership wins in a row.

It could see an all-out war to sign Cleary, which may inflate his value up to $1.5-$2 million if clubs are desperate enough.

Walker and Cleary recently battled it out in the State of Origin arena, with the latter coming out victorious with a player of the match performance in front of 50,000 Maroons fans in Game 3.