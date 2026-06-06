Tyrell Sloan's future at St George Illawarra remains uncertain beyond this season, with the off-contract outside back attracting interest from overseas as the Dragons continue their roster rebuild.

The 24-year-old, who debuted for the club in 2021, has long been regarded as one of the side's brightest junior products.

However, with the Dragons' backline set for a significant shake-up in 2027, Sloan's pathway to a permanent starting position appears increasingly clouded.

Super League outfit Castleford Tigers have emerged as a club interested in securing Sloan's signature, potentially paving the way for the speedster to continue his career in England.

Sloan has previously made it clear his preference is to remain at the Dragons, the club he grew up supporting and progressed through as a junior.

“I love this club, I'd do anything for the Red V. It's home for me,” Sloan said on Wednesday during club media.

“I don't want to leave, but I do know it's a business. When I do wear that jersey, I just want to wear it with pride.

“I know there's been a lot of history with myself being in and out of the team each week, but the boys are in a good space, and I'm happy to support that whether I'm in the team or not.”

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Despite his commitment to the club, Sloan's desire to play fullback may be difficult to accommodate moving forward.

Star fullback Scott Drinkwater is set to arrive at the Dragons next season as the club's first-choice number one, while captain Clint Gutherson remains contracted through 2027 and is viewed as the likely replacement should Drinkwater become unavailable at any stage.

The competition for spots comes as the Dragons continue a major roster overhaul amid a broader rebuild of the football department.

A move to Castleford would see Sloan join fellow Dragons players Damien Cook and Mat Feagai, who are both set to link up with the English club next year.

The Tigers are coached by Ryan Carr, who previously worked as an assistant coach at the Dragons and is understood to have a strong relationship with Sloan from their time together at the club.

Meanwhile, uncertainty continues to surround the Dragons more broadly, with the club yet to appoint a permanent head coach following the departure of Shane Flanagan, with Dean Young currently serving in the interim role.

Sloan is one of nine Dragons players coming off contract at the end of the season, alongside Emre Guler, Blake Lawrie, Nathan Lawson, Luciano Leilua, Michael Molo, Hame Sele, Christian Tuipulotu and Leeroy Weatherall.

With recruitment decisions looming and opportunities elsewhere beginning to emerge, Sloan's next move will be closely monitored.