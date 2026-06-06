After 35 years of waiting, Manly's long-awaited vision to redevelop Brookvale Oval is finally edging closer to reality.

The Sea Eagles have unveiled plans for a $160 million transformation of their beloved home ground, commercially known as 4 Pines Park, with club officials hoping a redevelopment that has been discussed for decades can finally get the green light for next year.

The proposal, outlined in a seven-page concept document titled 'Brookvale Oval Precinct Renewal Vision' obtained by The Daily Telegraph, would not only modernise the ageing venue but create a year-round community precinct for Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Brookvale Oval, now more than 70 years old, has become increasingly outdated, with maintenance and safety concerns, a lack of female-friendly facilities and growing fears it could eventually fail to meet NRL match-day standards.

The ambitious plans would increase the stadium's capacity from 17,000 to between 22,000 and 23,000 spectators while introducing a range of community-focused initiatives.

The proposed redevelopment includes:

Expanding stadium capacity from 17,000 to approximately 23,000.

Residential towers on the eastern side of the ground, including affordable housing for the community and local first responders.

Classrooms beneath the western stand for local schools, including Brookvale Public School and St Augustine's College.

Demolition of the Jane Try, Ken Arthurson and Lyons-Menzies grandstands.

New undercover seating throughout the venue.

Retention of the Bob Fulton Stand and the club's high-performance centre of excellence.

Dedicated infrastructure for women's and junior sport.

Development of a year-round community precinct surrounding the stadium.

Unlike previous proposals that relied heavily on government funding, Manly officials are pitching a new self-funded model.

The club intends to fund the majority of the estimated $160 million project itself, while seeking a government contribution of between $40 million and $50 million.

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Northern Beaches Council owns Brookvale Oval, while the Sea Eagles hold a long-term lease to use the venue.

Over the past three-and-a-half decades, multiple redevelopment proposals have been rejected by governments. However, club chairman and co-owner Scott Penn believes circumstances have changed.

“But we now have a better sense of what everyone is prepared to commit to,” Penn said.

“Previously, we have gone in cap-in-hand and asked for all of the money. We're not going to ask for $160 million. We will ask the state and federal governments for funding, but it won't be anything like that.

“We've got costed plans and designs. We're just tweaking them at the moment, but we're not far away.

“The process from here will be stakeholder engagement around the needs of state and federal governments in the area and how we can help deliver that.”

Penn said the proposal's residential component could help align the project with government priorities.

“We are conscious that the government won't just hand out money for grounds, so we've already got a funded plan that shows we would need some residential in there as well,” Penn said.

“Some of that residential may be carved out for first-responder housing that may suit government needs. Hopefully, we can create an outcome that works for all of us. We'd create and activate a precinct.”

The club hopes construction can begin in 2027, with the estimated duration expected to take over 12 months. During the redevelopment period, Manly is hoping to relocate home matches to Allianz Stadium and potentially some to New Zealand.

Penn said upgrading 4 Pines Park is essential if the Sea Eagles are to remain competitive with rival clubs benefiting from modern facilities.

“We are really focused on the redevelopment of 4 Pines Park – that's the future of the Sea Eagles. We're selling out almost every game, so for us to compete, we need to redevelop the ground,” he said.

“Some clubs are playing out of 50,000-seat venues. The Roosters are playing at Allianz Stadium. Penrith will have its own $300m stadium, and Parramatta has a 30,000-seat stadium. We're looking at a boutique venue which holds about 22,000 to 23,000. We want our members to buy all tickets so it's a sellout every single game, and it's all Manly people.”

The push for redevelopment comes as demand for tickets continues to soar, with 18 of Manly's past 24 home games selling out.

For a club that has spent decades fighting to modernise its iconic home, the latest proposal represents its most realistic opportunity yet to finally bring Brookvale Oval into a new era.