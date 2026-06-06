Brad Arthur has ended speculation surrounding his coaching future, committing to Leeds Rhinos for a further two seasons in a major boost for the Super League club.

The extension will keep Arthur at the club until the end of the 2028 season, continuing a tenure that has transformed Leeds since he arrived midway through the 2024 campaign.

The former Parramatta Eels coach had been linked with a potential return to the NRL, with reports suggesting he was weighing up his long-term future and expected to make a decision later this month. Instead, Arthur has thrown his support behind Leeds' long-term vision as the Rhinos continue their resurgence.

His decision comes at a time when Leeds sit atop the Super League ladder midway through the 2026 season, underlining the impact Arthur has had since taking over.

Arthur said he was excited by the direction of the club and the foundations being laid for future success.

“I am really pleased to extend my time with Leeds Rhinos,” he said.

“From the moment I arrived, I felt the passion that exists throughout this club, from the players and staff to our supporters.

“We have put a process in place to bring through the best young talent, and I am looking forward to seeing that flourish in the years ahead. We have a fantastic coaching, conditioning and medical staff, who are all committed to the club for the future.

Loading matchup…

“I've enjoyed every aspect of being part of Leeds Rhinos, and I am excited by what we can achieve together over the coming years. We are building something that can make our supporters proud, and I am looking forward to continuing that journey.”

The contract extension is a significant statement of intent from Leeds, who have emerged as genuine title contenders after several inconsistent seasons.

Sporting director Ian Blease praised Arthur's influence both on and off the field, highlighting the culture shift that has occurred during his tenure.

“This is a hugely important announcement for Leeds Rhinos," Blease said. "Brad has brought outstanding leadership, professionalism and clarity to our rugby programme since joining the club. He has earned the respect of everyone across the organisation through his work ethic, standards and commitment to improving the team every day.

“We have been extremely impressed with the progress made under Brad's leadership and, just as importantly, the culture he has helped create throughout the club. There is a shared belief about where we are heading, and securing Brad's future enables us to keep building a squad capable of challenging for major honours.

“Brad is one of the most respected coaches in the game, and we are delighted that he has committed his future to Leeds Rhinos through to the end of the 2028 season.”

Arthur's extension will likely put an end to any immediate NRL return talk, with the veteran coach now firmly focused on completing the rebuild he started at Leeds and turning the club's current ladder-leading position into silverware over the coming seasons.