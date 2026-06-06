Kalyn Ponga will be available for Queensland in State of Origin Game 2 after escaping any sanction for a controversial tackle during Newcastle's clash with Melbourne on Friday night.

The Knights fullback came under scrutiny following a try-saving effort on Storm winger Will Warbrick, with many believing the tackle constituted an illegal shoulder charge.

Ponga rushed across in cover defence and dislodged the ball from Warbrick as the winger attempted to score. Despite immediate debate around the contact, play continued and the on-field officials elected not to award a penalty.

The MRC has now upheld that decision, with Ponga avoiding any charge and remaining eligible for selection in the Maroons side later this week.

The incident quickly became a talking point during Fox League's coverage, with commentators questioning the technique used by the Newcastle star.

“Kalyn Ponga definitely has a technique problem with his tackling. It looked very similar to what happened last Wednesday night, but he made contact with the ball,” Greg Alexander said.

“If that makes any contact with the head, he's absolutely in trouble,” Cooper Cronk added.

”He has tucked the arm. He to be cautioned about the way he goes about that because look, technically it probably is a penalty, but it wasn't just because he made contact with the ball.

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“So he's got some challenges when doing cover defence Kalyn Ponga.”

In the later game, Roosters halfback Hugo Savala was issued a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle charge for contact on Daine Laurie.

Savala received a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea. Should he challenge the charge at the judiciary and be found guilty, the penalty will increase by a further $500.