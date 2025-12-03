Less than a month after it was announced that he had signed with a new club in France, former NSW Blues representative forward Tevita Pangai Junior has found himself on the radar of two of the biggest overseas rugby union clubs.

Currently in France on a "temporary contract" with Sporting Club Leucante in the sixth division of the nation's rugby union competition, Pangai Junior's long-term future remains uncertain.

Most recently linked with a move to the ACT Brumbies in the Super Rugby and Warrington Wolves in the Super League, reports have emerged that the ex-NRL forward is now training with Biarritz Olympique (a rugby union club in France's second division) as he looks to get his career back on track.

Now he has found himself on the radar of two of the biggest Top 14 clubs in Paris Stade Francais and Lyon, with both teams inquiring with the player's agent about his status, per European website France Bleu.

Previously admitting that he would like to retire in Australia and was interested in returning to the NRL in 2026, Pangai Junior spent nine seasons in the NRL, where he had stints with the Brisbane Broncos, Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs and The Dolphins.

During this time, he registered 147 first-grade matches and nine international appearances for Tonga as well as one game for the NSW Blues during the 2023 State of Origin series.

“I would like to retire back in Australia,” the six-time Tongan international said in 2024.