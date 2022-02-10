The Gold Coast Titans have revealed that Aaron Booth is the only player not likely to be fit for their first trial match against the Brisbane Broncos.

In a slice of good news for last year's top-eight finishing Titans, they will be at close to full strength for their trials as they attempt to put new combinations to work for the first time.

AJ Brimson will shift into the halves after spending the majority of his first-grade career at fullback, while Jayden Campebll takes that spot, with another youngster in Toby Sexton to partner Brimson in the halves.

Booth's injury isn't the news the Titans were after though, with hooker being one of the contentious spots. Booth, who was signed from Melbourne, was set to battle Erin Clark for the number nine jersey, however, Brimson recently spoke out about the prospects of Tanah Boyd playing the position.

High performance manager Klint Hoare, in addressing the squad's fitness on the club's website, also said that Treymain Spry is battling a calf strain, and Paul Turner is returning from a shoulder reconstruction.

"We’ve got just under two weeks until we play against the Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium and we’re a pretty healthy squad at the moment," Hoare told Titans.com.au.

"We’ve got a couple of niggles as most clubs would have at this time of year as we build the miles into their legs and really start to ramp up the opposed contact sessions, so we’ve got a couple of little injuries we’re looking at.

"Aaron Booth will stay out of the Broncos trial, but we’ll aim to have him back in for the Warriors game up in Redcliffe on February 26.

"Treymain Spry has a slight calf strain but he’ll be good to go, and Paul Turner is coming back from a shoulder reconstruction last year and has had some contact modifications, but he’s full go at the moment and is hoping to get through the full trial next week and possibly another trial with our Queensland Cup feeder teams."

The Titans play the Broncos and Warriors in trial matches before opening their season with a difficult clash away from home against the Parramatta Eels.