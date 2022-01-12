It's the new-look spine which has fans excited heading into the 2022 season, and AJ Brimson says his positional change is "comfortable," while he also nominated a surprise option at dummy half.

Brimson has made his name as a fullback in the NRL since debuting during the 2018 season. Injuries have held him to just 59 games, but Brimson has rapidly become one of the best number ones in the game.

His influence over the Titans was on display at the back-end of the 2020 when the Titans virtually doubled their attacking output during the second half of the season following his return from injury.

That led to Brimson being picked for Game 1 of the State of Origin series for Queensland, before injury ruined that as well.

His 59 games have brought about 24 tries and 18 try assists, but more importantly, while his running game is one of the competition's most dangerous.

But it'll be fullback no more for Brimson.

The emergence of Jayden Campbell will see him take the number one jersey, with Brimson moving into the halves on the Gold Coast alongside boom youngster Toby Sexton.

The Titans one problem left in the spine was set to be at hooker.

Erin Clark and new recruit Aaron Booth were set to fight it out for the number nine role, but Brimson told the club's website Tanah Boyd - who is predominantly a half but has filled in at hooker off the bench as a utility option - has slotted into the role during pre-season.

"Young Phil Sami and Tanah Boyd [have been impressive]. Tanah has slipped into the hooker role and I never knew he could tackle. He's tinking everyone left, right and centre at the moment," Brimson joked.

"Phil Sami has dropped five kilos and is nearly beating me in the 1.2 kilometre fitness test. He’s back to flying Phil. The coaches are loving him and I’m loving him.

"But all jokes aside, those two boys are going really well at the moment."

The need for a new dummy half was evident throughout 2021, and became more apparent when the club decided to not renew the contract of Mitch Rein, who has now signed with the Parramatta Eels for 2022.

Brimson said his own move into the halves was comfortable given he played much of his junior rugby league there.

"I’m actually really enjoying it. It feels quite comfortable," Brimson said.

"Obviously playing most of my junior footy in the halves, it’s quite a simple transition back.

"It’s more of a defensive change because me, JC [Jayden Campbell] and Toby [Sexton] all float in attack, so there’s not too much difference.

"It's been good to have fun there on the left side and try and build my combinations with the boys."