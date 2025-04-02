The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed that Sam Verrills is out this weekend for the club's clash with the Dolphins after suffering a hip strain.

Verrills was left out of the team to clash with their Queensland rivals when the side was named by coach Des Hasler on Tuesday afternoon, with Chris Randall slotting into the starting team and the little-known Sean Mullany taking the vacant spot on the bench.

Round 5 team lists

Round 5 rapid fire

ADVERTISEMENT

The club have now confirmed Verrills only has a minor injury rather than anything serious, and the Titans medical staff are expecting the former Sydney Rooster to be fit for a return in Round 6.

That game will see the Titans clash with the St. George Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong on Friday, April 11.

In other news, Josiah Pahulu is finally ready to play again after suffering a Category 1 concussion during a pre-season clash against the Dolphins, before going through several heavy hits at training.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's stated that the training hits have led to Titans' medical staff taking an overly cautious approach with the return of the 20-year-old.

He has been named in jersey 22 for this weekend's game against the Dolphins, leaving coach Hasler with options over whether he wants to play him in the NRL, potentially at the expense of Brock Gray, or ease him back in through the QLD Cup.

Off-contract at the end of the year, it's expected Pahulu will leave the Titans at the end of 2025.

In a further depth to the Titans' boost, Jaimin Jolliffe is also returning from injury this weekend, named on the bench to take the place of Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui.