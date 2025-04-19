The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed Jayden Campbell has suffered an ankle injury and will miss this weekend's game with the Canberra Raiders, but the severity is yet to be confirmed.

The Titans removed both Campbell and Fifita from their 19-man squad at the 24-hour teams update on Saturday afternoon amid speculation Campbell has suffered a syndesmosis injury.

Syndesmosis wasn't explicitly used by the Titans in their update, but if the injury is proven to be as expected, it would leave him sidelined for a period of anywhere between a couple of weeks and three months.

That will all come down to whether surgery is needed, with Campbell hoping to be at the shorter end of the scale after suffering the injury on Friday at training.

He is understood to have been sent for scans on the injury already, and the Titans could have an update in the coming days on the potential return timeline for the fullback turned half.

The talented Campbell will be joined on the sidelines for the game against Canberra by David Fifita, who the club have revealed failed to overcome a minor hamstring strain.

Fifita being named this week indicates he was close to playing, and it's expected he won't miss anymore than a week before a trip to Townsville next weekend for an important clash with the North Queensland Cowboys.

Tony Francis has also been replaced on the wing by Allan Fitzgibbon at the 24-hour update but the Titans made no mention of the winger being injured.

Tom Weaver slots in at halfback for the Gold Coast, while Des Hasler has picked Chris Randall on the edge with Arama Hau to join the bench for the game, which kicks off at 2pm (AEDT) on Sunday afternoon at CBus Super Stadium.