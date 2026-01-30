The Gold Coast Titans have moved swiftly to secure one of the club's most promising young prospects, with highly touted dummy-half Jai Bilish signing a long-term contract extension that will keep him on the Coast until the end of 2030.

Already regarded internally as a key piece of the Titans' future, Bilish's new deal reflects the club's growing confidence in the teenager following an impressive first NRL pre-season after progressing through the club's pathways system since the age of 15.

Under the terms of the extension, Bilish will transition into the Titans' full-time squad in 2027 before pushing for a Top 30 spot the following season, a clear indication of the club's long-term planning under new head coach Josh Hannay.

Titans director of football Scott Sattler said the extension was a significant endorsement of both the player and the club's development pathway.

“Jai is exactly the type of player we want to build our future around,” Sattler said.

“He's shown tremendous growth in a short period of time and has a real appetite to learn, improve and do the little things well.

“Locking him in until 2030 provides stability for both Jai and the Titans, and we're excited to see how he continues to develop over the coming years.”

Titans pathways manager Matt Keating echoed those sentiments, highlighting Bilish as a model product of the club's long-term development strategy.

“Jai has been part of our Future Titans system since he could join at 15 and is a great example of what strong pathways and long-term development can produce,” Keating said.

Previously contracted until 2028, the Palm Beach Currumbin Reds captain has been a standout in the schoolboy ranks, playing a pivotal role in the club's National Schoolboy Cup success in 2024 while continuing to develop within the Future Titans program.