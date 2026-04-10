After conceding 50 points to the Penrith Panthers on Good Friday, Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy voiced his disappointment at his side's defence in his post-match press conference.

Melbourne has let-in 78 points across the past fortnight, which is 65 per cent of its total points against this season (in five games). Compare that to the top-of-the-table Panthers, who have only coughed-up 72 points in six matches, while the third-placed Knights have allowed 100 points in five encounters.

Ahead of a Round 6 home clash against the Warriors, Bellamy called out his players, demanding a significant defensive response, doubling down on Friday's comments.

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"That's the area of the game that we need to improve, and if we don't do that, we're not going to be performing the way we want to be performing," Bellamy said on Friday.

"I just think there's a lack of effort at the moment. We're relying on the bloke next to you, instead of getting your job done. The real focus is on, 'Don't worry about the bloke next to you, just get your job done', and go from there.

"It's time for everyone to pull their finger out and get their job done."

Asked if he is confident of a response at the defensive end of the ground, based on what he has seen from his players at training during the week, Bellamy said, "Yeah, I think so, just with their attitude."

"Again, if they don't, well, we will get the same result that we've got the last three weeks."

The Storm have owned the Warriors since 2016, winning their past 17 match-ups.

Bellamy said that counts for nothing.

"At the end of the day, we're not worried about what happened five years ago or two years ago, we've got to get back to reality and that's what's happening now, and what's happening now ain't good," Bellamy said.

The starting side will be boosted by the addition of Jack Howarth and Moses Leo, with both players returning from injury after missing the Round 5 defeat to Penrith, while Cooper Clarke retains his place in the starting pack, lining up at second-row.