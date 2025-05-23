The Wests Tigers are reportedly set to make a play for off-contract St George Illawarra Dragons half Jonah Glover.

Glover is yet to make his NRL debut, but has been pushed for one by frustrated Dragons' fans who have watched their first-grade halves combination struggle over the first half of the season.

Dragons boss Shane Flanagan recently axed Lachlan Ilias to reserve grade level and called up five-eighth Lykhan King-Togia to first-grade to play in the number seven, despite the fact Glover is a halfback by trade.

The shuffle of Ilias back to reserve grade forced Glover into the number six jersey at that level, but he hasn't put a foot wrong, continuing to be part of a Dragons side sitting second in the NSW Cup.

To this point in the year, he has ten try assists through 11 games, is tackling at north of 90 per cent, kicking the ball well for over 250 metres per game, and has 88 running metres per game.

That follows eight tries and nine try assists throughout 22 games in his NSW Cup debut season last year.

And it appears his form has caught the eye of the Wests Tigers, with News Corp reporting the Concord-based outfit will make a play for Glover as part of their replacement plan for Galvin.

Galvin will leave the Tigers, likely at the end of this season, with the five-eighth off-contract at the end of 2026 but now being given permission to negotiate elsewhere provided a transfer fee is paid.

The Tigers have Latu Fainu at the club and he will likely partner Jarome Luai in the halves next year, but there are othert factors at play.

Luai himself has player options in his contract, while the Tigers have also made contact with Adam Reynolds which could see Luai shuffle back to five-eighth.

Where Glover would fit into that puzzle remains to be seen, but the Dragons' baffling unwillingness to promote him to a Top 30 deal could well cost them any chance of keeping him at the club, with Glover free to negotiate with rivals given he is on a development deal which expires at the end of this season.