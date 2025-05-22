Brisbane Broncos veteran halfback Adam Reynolds has confirmed he has been approached by the Wests Tigers regarding his future.

The captain is off-contract at the end of 2025, with the Broncos working through a tricky salary cap situation.

Already stretched by major deals for the likes of Reece Walsh, Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan, the club are currently negotiating extensions for Selwyn Cobbo and Kotoni Staggs - which will both require major upgrades - and have other deals on their books like those for Ben Hunt and Ezra Mam.

ADVERTISEMENT

It could mean that if Reynolds wants to play on beyond the end of 2025 - and it appears that is increasingly likely - then it won't be at Red Hill.

Reynolds took to Triple M Radio on Thursday afternoon to reveal interest from the Tigers, but confirmed his preference is going to be to remain in Brisbane.

“Yeah, there's been interest," Reynolds revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There's obviously talk about, but for me I'm trying to secure my future here at the Broncos. I'm sure everyone has read and is sick of hearing about it.

“For me it's about letting the manager do all that sort of stuff in the background.

“Brisbane is home no matter what, for our family we've settled up here. The kids are happy, the wife is happy and when they're right you have to do what is right.

“But we've got to be realistic, it's about trying to work through certain scenarios, and keep a lot of (Broncos) players at the club, which isn't easy.

“I certainly don't want to force anyone out. It's a slow process they're working at in the background. You can't make your mind up on the spot, you have to go through all the different scenarios, make sure that you're happy with your decision.

“It's a big commitment, wherever things end up."

That follows reports last week that suggested Reynolds has a personal link to Tigers CEO Shane Richardson, who is in the process of working out what the joint-venture's salary cap might look like without Lachlan Galvin at the club in 2026.

Galvin had already confirmed he would leave Concord at the end of his deal next year, but the Tigers have since given him permission to leave the club earlier.

Latu Fainu is the most likely to take over at number six with Jarome Luai at halfback, but a potential signing of Reynolds could see Luai move back to the six and Reynolds take over the club who are continuing their rebuild under the coaching of Benji Marshall.