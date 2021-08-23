West Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis has come out in support of club leaders amidst another disappointing season.

The Tigers were all but booted from finals contention on Saturday afternoon, letting in 50 points against the Cronulla Sharks.

While coach Michael Maguire, star halfback Luke Brooks and chief executive Justin Pascoe are likely to face scrutiny, Hagipantelis has guarenteed that the trio will be at the club next season, as per the Daily Telegraph. This comes in spite of whatever the post-season review finds.

“We believe that we have a core group of people at executive level, at coaching level and in the roster that will take this club forward," he told the publication.

“I think we have to be very strategic with our planning."

“There was no offer to give Luke Brooks up and Luke Brooks will be at the Tigers in 2022 and beyond.”

When asked specifically about the futures of Pascoe and recruitment chief Adam Hartigan and whether their positions were safe he responded with "absolutely" and "safe" respectively.

This support was also extended to Maguire, publically backing the coach for the upcoming seasons.

“Madge has got a two-year contract with the club and we expect that contract to be fulfilled," Hagipantelis said.

While showing faith in his current coach, the Tigers are still looking to bolster that department. They have resigned four-time premiership coach Tim Sheens to provide assitance and support. He is expected to provide a mentoring and development role to continue the growth of the Tigers young core.

Having come out in support of the current leadership, the clubs recent form hasn't left Hagipantelis with many options.

Luke Thompson was the latest high profile player to turn down interest from the West Tigers. This follows unsuccessful attempts of recruiting a list of big name players including; Jai Arrow, Dale Finucane, Tevita Pangai and Latrell Mitchell.

Hagipantelis admits that the clubs lack of success has resulted in poor public perception. This has made recruiting other players increasingly difficult.

“Firstly, I think you should acknowledge that is the reality. There’s no point avoiding it. We have not been in the finals since 2011," he said.

“We haven’t challenged for a premiership really since 2005. That is the reality."

“There is a perception that we have to acknowledge, I don’t think it is necessarily right. But it a perception and people’s perception is their reality, of course."

Despite this poor perception, Hagipantelis doesn't believe in leveraging the clubs future by pricing out other teams.

“Me, personally, I am not a fan of paying overs to try and attract players to the club.

“I am more than happy to pay players what they are worth.”

This has resulted in being outbid or turned down by numerous star players. With another season missing the finals, it appears that the Tigers might have to wait even longer to become a destination franchise for rival players.

On Foxsports Super Saturday, host Yvonne Sampson questioned the future of the club and are they capable of breaking a decade long drought.

"No other club in the NRL has missed September for the last decade straight."

"For the West Tigers, the question is what do they do from here? What changes next year? Is finals an option?" She asked the rest of the panel.

Greg Alexander wasn't optimistic about the future, highlighting how the club is yet to sign any notable players for next season.

"They haven't signed anyone from the NRL. They have a couple of players coming from the English Super League."

He acknowledged that the Tigers do have some young talent on their roster. They include Daine Laurie, David Nofoaluma, Tommy Talau and Tulimihia Simpkins. Their lack of recruiting impact players means that serious internal development would be required to push towards the finals.

"It's a little bit of the same [West Tigers 2022 list]. Unless you get rapid improvement in some of those players, and then there some of the older players that you are counting on, some of the senior players, Can they step up to the mark? Can they be better than they were this year?"

Michael Ennis was even stronger around his messaging, saying that major changes are needed at the club. He believes that people needed to be held responsible for the continual underachivement of the playing group.

"There has to be significant change at the Tigers, there has to be," he responded.

"If you haven't made the finals in ten years then there is got to be people who are accountable for that. It's a results-driven business and they have got to get to the finals."

"They have to find a way to be competitive again. To have one of your senior players stand there two weeks out from the finals where they were a slight chance, say that we weren't there today... We were out enthused. We were flat."

"It's not good enough. It's not working."

Ennis highlighted how the club has taken a step back over the past few years, which Maguire's coaching record starting to slide after a decent 2019 campaign.

"Maguire fronts up every single week. But that doesn't hide from the fact that in 19 he was 46% win rate and in the last two seasons he is down in the 30% win rates. They are sitting outside the top 8 again."

While there doesn't appear to be any signifanct changes in the upcoming offseason, the Tigers will be under the microscope for 2022. If next season isn't able to stop the finals drought then the seat will get scorchingly hot for Maguire, Pascoe and many others within the club.