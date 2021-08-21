Former NRL hard-man Michael Ennis has called out Michael Maguire and the Wests Tigers after another year of failed signings and missed opportunities.

The Tigers conceded 50 points on Saturday afternoon to the Cronulla Sharks as their faint hopes of playing finals football went up in smoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

It means the club have now gone ten years since they last played finals, and the season has ended with barely a whimper for the club.

The Tigers had won two on the hop heading into the fixture, but, as has been the case over the years, consistency was nowhere to be seen as their defence fell apart time and time again.

The shocking end to the season heaps more misery on for fans, with the Tigers reportedly missing out on the signatures of Latrell Mitchell, Dale Finucane, Josh Addo-Carr, Tevita Pangai Junior and others in the last 12 months, while the club have reportedly been linked to others who have failed to return.

RELATED: Maguire details plan for Tigers' future signatures

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest of those linking is to Canterbury Bulldogs' prop Luke Thompson, however, Fox Sports reported on Saturday afternoon that the big Canterbury forward has snubbed the club and will look elsewhere as the Dogs attempt to ease salary cap pressure.

Ennis said something has to be change at the Tigers.

“There has to be significant change at the Tigers, there has to be,” Ennis said on Saturday's NRL coverage.

“They haven’t made the finals in 10 years – there has to be people who are accountable for that. It’s a results-driven business and they have to get to the finals. They have to find a way to be competitive again. It’s not good enough.

“It’s not working. Michael Maguire fronts up every week, but that doesn’t hide the fact that in 2019 he was 46 per cent win rate and in the last two seasons he’s down in the 30 per cent win rates for the Tigers and they’re sitting outside the top eight again."

Ennis said Maguire doesn't have the roster he needs to play his style of football.

“That chops and changes and players get moved and mixed around. You never know what you’re getting. Maguire, he does not have the roster at the Tigers to play Michael Maguire football. He hasn’t been able to attack anyone and that’s a massive concern for the club," Ennis said.

Maguire has come under plenty of scrutiny this season, and has been at the top of the list when pundits talk about the next coach to be sacked.

While it would appear unlikely any club will go down that path due to the state of finances following the COVID pandemic and game's forced relocation to Queensland, the Tigers have at times this season looked like a side who simply don't want to be on the park.

Yesterday's loss means the Tigers remain in the bottom four, while the club have let in more than 40 points on six occasions and more than 30 points in a further six games. It means that in 22 games, they have let in more than 30 points 12 times, with two scores against them of 50-plus also recorded.