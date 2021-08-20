The Wests Tigers are seemingly linked with every off-contract player in the NRL, and have already missed a few they reportedly went after this year, but Michael Maguire has revealed his off-season plan.

Speaking on SEN Radio, Maguire revealed it's a prop he wants to go after.

“I’d like another big front-rower,” Maguire said.

“That’s always something you’re looking for, a strong guy at the front."

The comments from Maguire follow reports that the Tigers are interested in Canterbury's Luke Thompson. While not off contract, it's understood the Bulldogs are willing to shop Thompson around.

The prop has been underwhelming since his arrival in the NRL, and Trent Barrett's side are desperate to free up some salary cap space to complement a monster recruitment drive.

On top of that, Maguire has seemed incredibly dissatisfied with his middle third rotation this year. At times, all of James Tamou, Alex Twal, Stefano Utoikamanu, Thomas Mikaele and Alex Seyfarth have all looked out of favour.

The coach mentioned that the Tigers would be patient though, with the club also looking for a backline strike weapon. It comes following news Moses Mbye will leave the club, while their other backs, Adam Doueihi, Daine Laurie and Luke Brooks have struggled for form and consistency in a side which has been routinely beaten this season.

“When the times right, we’d like to find a strike weapon that may become available,” Maguire said.

“But one thing at the moment, there’s not many around, so you’ve got to be disciplined to hold on until the right one comes around.”

Maguire did mention he wanted a player who had the ability to take themselves to the highest echelons of the game however, and that shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.

The Tigers, at times this season, seem to have simply forgotten how to win, and a lack of match-winning experience across the park plays a role in that.

“One thing I am looking for is the player that can take themselves from an NRL player, to the Origin arena through to an International," Maguire said.

“The reason I say that is because you need those players in finals series and Grand Finals.

“The more you spend playing at that level, the more comfortable you are."