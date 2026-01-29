The Wests Tigers have reportedly moved to retain Sione Fainu, who is off-contract at the end of 2026.

Originally out of the Manly Sea Eagles system, Sione, alongside brothers Samuela and Latu, is now at the Tigers.

Samuela had a breakout 2025 campaign as he became a second-rower, while Latu showed plenty in the halves, but could well be overlooked for Jarome Luai and Adam Doueihi to start this year.

Sione, the oldest of the trio, once starred at junior State of Origin level, but hasn't quite recognised his potential yet, with the 24-year-old putting together his best NRL season to date in 2025 as he capitalised on his promise.

It was enough, reportedly, for the Tigers to put an offer on the table for Sione, with it believed to be for three-years, and valued at around $1.2 million - or $400,000 per season.

If Fainu accepts the reported offer, it would lock him down at the Concord-based joint-venture until at least the end of 2029.

Fainu, who was on a development deal in 2024, has risen quickly in the last 12 months, playing all 24 games in 2025, and it caught the eye of Perth Bears mentor Mal Meninga.

The club's inaugural coach was reportedly preparing a pitch and offer for Fainu to switch across the country, but will have his work cut out for him.

Sione's brothers are at the Tigers, and as has already been seen on more than one occasion, moving across the country is less than appealing for a number of players.

It could go down as another blow for the Bears, who have recruited some excellent players early on, led by Liam Henry, Josh Curran and Toby Sexton, but they still need plenty if they are going to be competitive in their opening season.

It's unclear when Sione will make a decision by, but if he recommits, it could make the Tigers' job of retaining his two brothers - both off-contract at the end of 2027 - easier.