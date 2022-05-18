West Tigers prop Thomas Mikaele is reportedly likely to secure a move to Super League side Warrington Wolves next season.

The 24-year old's contract with the Tigers expires at the end of the season, after signing a one-year contract with the club last year.

According to Wide World of Sports, Wolves officials have been in contact with Mikaele's management and have offered the prop a three-year deal to head overseas to England, with the club keen to boost their forward pack ahead of the upcoming season.

The Tigers will play hardball to keep Mikaele on the roster, but will have a tough time trying to match Wolves' offer, with a departure from the club on the cards for the forward.

Warrington has already signed former Bulldogs prop Sam Kasiano from Catalans for next season, with Mikaele in the club's sights as their next signing.

The New Zealand native has spent his entire career at Concord, making 66 appearances since making his debut in Round 1 of the 2019 NRL season.