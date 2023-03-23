Ken Maumalo has officially been released from the final year of his contract with the Wests Tigers.

Maumalo was contracted with the Tigers until the end of this season, but will now depart the club to join the Gold Coast Titans, who earlier today made a surprise call of their own to release Patrick Herbert.

The Titans have confirmed that Maumalo, who has played a total of 135 NRL games to go with 13 Tests (nine for New Zealand and four for Samoa), has signed with the club until the end of the 2025 season.

He could be available for selection on the Gold Coast as early as their Round 6 clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons, with Justin Holbrook's side having abye in Round 5 after playing the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville this weekend.

Holbrook said Maumalo's experience will help the side moving forward.

“We've had a couple of roster spots left and we identified that we wanted to fill one of those with an experienced outside back who can add real value to our team,” Holbrook said in a club statement.

“Ken knows what it takes to perform at NRL level and we think he will be a great addition to our roster.

“We've got some wonderful young local players like Jojo Fifita and Alofiana Khan-Pereira who have already shown their potential, but having someone of Ken's experience will no doubt help with their development as well.”

Herbert, who was released earlier today by the Titans, is yet to have a new club confirmed, although it seems unlikely he will be going to the Tigers, who didn't mention Herbert in their announcement regarding Maumalo's exit from the joint-venture.

Tim Sheens said that Maumalo still had plenty to offer the NRL, while CEO Justin Pascoe said the move 'worked' for the Tigers.

“All of us at Wests Tigers wish Ken and his family the best with the next chapter in his career,” Pascoe said in a Tigers statement.

“This move is an opportunity that works for us as a club and for Ken and his family.

Maumalo, who is best known for his time at the New Zealand Warriors, made the switch to the Tigers ahead of the 2021 season on a three-year deal.