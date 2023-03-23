The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed the release of outside back Patrick Herbert effective immediately.

The centre, who joined the club ahead of the 2021 season, has been released on compassionate grounds, with Herbert and the club mutually coming to the decision to part ways.

While he amassed 38 NRL games for the Titans, his most memorable moment for the club is now infamous amongst fans, the haunting decision to not pass to Corey Thompson in 2021's elimination final loss against the Sydney Roosters.

Having debuted for the New Zealand Warriors in 2019, the two-time Maori All Star brought up his 50th NRL game midway through last season, however the recruitment of Kieran Foran and Aaron Schoupp alongside the rise of rookies Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Jojo Fifita has left Herbert outside the 17.

The outside back, who's equally adept at centre and on the wing, is currently sidelined after tearing his ACL late last season, and isn't due back until mid-season.

The Titans confirmed the 26-year-old's departure on Thursday.

"The Gold Coast Titans and Patrick Herbert have mutually agreed to part ways," the club said in a statement.

"Herbert, who was contracted for the 2023 season, will be released on compassionate grounds.

"The 26-year-old played 38 games for the Gold Coast club over the past two seasons, predominantly in the centres.

"The Titans wish Patrick and his family well for the future and thank him for his service during his time on the Coast."

Herbert is yet to confirm his future club, however whoever does pick up the centre will do so knowing the 26-year-old will spend the next six weeks at least inside a rehab room recovering from his ACL injury.