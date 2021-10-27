West Tigers halfback Luke Brooks' future looks uncertain at Concord amid speculation he could leave to join a rival club.

Brooks has been linked to both the Newcastle Knights and Canterbury Bulldogs, with the former seeing him as a potential Mitchell Pearce replacement heading into the 2022 season, with the veteran half set to sign a deal in England.

Despite much speculation of where Brooks will end up, West Tigers director of football, Tim Sheens, denied any rumors of the halfback departing the club, and empathically claimed that Brooks was going nowhere.

If the 26-year-old does request to move clubs, the Knights are in the box seat to land the halfback's services.

However, Brooks' management has claimed that the Bulldogs would be the 163-gamer's preferred destination should he leave the Tigers, according to The Sydney Morning Herald's Andrew Webster.

"They (Newcastle) have got their hearts set on Luke Brooks," Webster said on SEN.

"The Tigers have said no to Luke Brooks going, and I think publicly he’s saying he doesn’t want to go, but his management is certainly saying things otherwise."

"It’s going around quite strongly, his preference would be the Bulldogs if he was to get out."

The Bulldogs and Tigers have been rumored for a potential player swap that would involve Brooks, as well as English prop, Luke Thompson, switching clubs.

It is understood that Brooks does not want to be coached by Michael Maguire, and instead would like to be coached under Trent Barrett at Canterbury.

Despite Brooks' intentions to land at Belmore, Webster believes Newcastle signing Andrew Johns to the coaching staff could sway his decision back in the Knights' favour.

"I think the inclusion of Andrew Johns though on the coaching staff and as a halves coach on the Knights should be something that Luke Brooks finds appealing," Webster claimed.

"If anyone has watched Luke Brooks over the last few years, he’s not to blame for the way the Tigers have played, there’s deeper problems at that club than the halfback."

"But if ever a playmaker looked like he needed a change, I think Luke Brooks is it."

"If he goes to Newcastle, which is a fairly strong side … if he’s under the tutelage of the halfback of the century and arguably the greatest player ever, he could do worse."

Brooks will need to be granted a release from Concord in order to move clubs, but his current situation is that he is contracted until the end of 2023 with the Tigers.