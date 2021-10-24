It's been the rumour which has refused to go away all season long, but Wests Tigers' new director of football Tim Sheens has emphatically slammed the door shut on half Luke Brooks leaving the club.

It comes following Brooks being linked in every which direction throughout 2021.

That was then followed by speculation this weekend that he had told the Tigers he wasn't happy being coached by Michael Maguire and wanted to move on before the start of 2022.

Maguire was recently given the support of the board for 2022 following a club internal review which claimed former head of football Adam Hartigan's job.

It had been rumoured this morning that Brooks could have been involved in a player swap with Luke Thompson at the Canterbury Bulldogs, but Sheens wasn't having any of it in an official club statement.

“Luke Brooks is contracted with Wests Tigers until at least the end of 2023 and, contrary to media speculation, will not be leaving the club," Sheens said in the statement.

“Luke is a proud local junior and an extremely talented halfback, who has shown an unquestionable level of commitment to Wests Tigers over a number of years. It is clear that he remains an integral part of the long-term plans of Wests Tigers and, in speaking with him, he too is equally focused and passionate on delivering sustained success for the club.

“Wests Tigers have been definitive on this matter and will continue to reiterate this against any untrue speculation. It is unfair on Luke, his teammates and family, as well as those involved with the club, to raise false conjecture on his future lying away from Wests Tigers when both he and the club are united on delivering success together.

“I have known Luke for a long time and am continually impressed by the way that he carries himself both on and off the field.

"I look forward to working with him again to give the proud Members of this club the performances and results they deserve.”

The statement not only slams speculation Brooks could be set for an immediate move, but also seems to suggest Sheens will keep Brooks at the club through to the end of his current deal in 2023.

The show of support comes despite the Tigers finishing in the bottom four this season and Brooks being the most capped NRL player without a finals game under his belt, with the Tigers last finals appearance coming in 2011.