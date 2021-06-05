The Wests Tigers have appointed 2005 premiership coach Tim Sheens as the head of football performance.

Sheens joins the club with immediate effect, with Sheens’ return to the club coming as a shock to a few given his messy exit in 2012.

Sheens was sacked before taking the club to court, however Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe says that the past is in the past and there are no hard feelings.

“Tim can also be a sounding board for Madge if Madge wants that,” Pascoe said, per Fox Sports.

“It’s a floating role across the entire football department.”

Pascoe said that Sheens understood the club on a level that will allow him to help the club both on and off-field.

“Tim knows what it means to be Wests Tigers and has played a major role in shaping all aspects of this club — both on and off the field — to what it is today.

"We firmly believe that adding Tim’s experience, knowledge and insight into the game of rugby league will be of huge benefit to Wests Tigers.” — CEO @JustinPascoeWThttps://t.co/YKe6XDIqSJ — Wests Tigers (@WestsTigers) June 5, 2021

“Having Tim take on this new role will significantly strengthen our football department as a whole. We firmly believe that adding Tim’s experience, knowledge and insight into the game of rugby league will be of huge benefit to Wests Tigers.

“This continual investment into football only can occur when you are in a secure financial position. As a club, we have worked hard to get to that point and now it’s pleasing to see us building our capacities and capabilities to ensure we are successful long into the future.”