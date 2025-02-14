Wests Tigers forward Alex Seyfarth has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

Originally off-contract at the end of 2025, the back-rower has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1, but has now locked in his future with the joint-venture through to at least the end of 2028.

Seyfarth, who made his NRL debut in 2020 with the Tigers, is a local junior who now has 70 NRL games under his belt and has impressed in recent times.

His improvement throughout 2024 locked down a second-row spot, one he is expected to hold heading into 2025, and also saw him debut with the Prime Minister's XIII when they took on Papua New Guinea at the end of the season.

Now with the Tigers looking for improvement this year, Seyfarth's is one of few spots in the run on side seemingly not under dispute, and he said he was pleased to have re-signed with the club.

“I'm really pleased and excited to have re-signed with this club, it means a lot to me and my family,” Seyfarth said in a club statement confirming the news.

“We have a really great group here.

“I can't wait to rip in with my teammates for a few more years."

Coach Benji Marshall labelled Seyfarth a 'great asset'.

“We are stoked to have Alex and his family with us long term,” Marshall says.

"He is a great asset to the team and we love his energy and passion he brings on and off the field."