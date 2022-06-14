North Queensland are have secured the services of Tigers forward Luciano Leilua six months prior to his initially expected venture to Townsville.

Leilua signed a three-year deal with the Cowboys from next season in November last year, with Todd Payten's side having pushed to secure the Samoan on an immediate deal on several occasions since.

A recent season-ending injury to young front-rower Heilum Luki, coupled with the Tigerts' chances of a finals finish all but over, is sure to have sparked a harder push from the Cowboys to secure Leilua prior to 2023.

North Queensland sit third on the NRL ladder after 14 matches and would see Leilua as a needed piece of their potential premiership puzzle.

Their latest move to secure the 26-year-old has paid off, with the Wests Tigers forward landing with the Cowboys after all parties agreed to terms on a new deal.

"Wests Tigers have granted Luciano Leilua an early release from his playing contract, effective immediately," a club statement reads.

"Leilua signed a three-year deal in November last year to join North Queensland Cowboys for 2023 and beyond.

"He will now join the Cowboys for the remainder of this season."

With the Tigers resigned to the near fact their season won't hinge on finals, a decision to part ways with Leilua acts as a win-win for both sides as the venture club looks to settle their squad for the future and find a new senior coach following Michael Maguire's recent departure.

The Tigers will welcome the signings of Penrith rake Apisai Koroisau and Eels forward Isaiah Papali'i from next year, with the duo to significantly bolster the club's forward pack.

Leilua has played 99 NRL games since making his debut with the Dragons in 2016, moving to Concord four years later.