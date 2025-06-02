Wests Tigers outside back Starford To'a has reportedly re-signed with the club through to the end of 2027.

The centre and winger was due to be off-contract at the end of this season and would have been able to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 this year, but has instead decided to put pen to paper on a new deal with the joint-venture.

To'a has been part of the Tigers since the 2022 season when he made the switch from the Newcastle Knights, where he played the first 20 games of his top-grade career after debuting in 2019.

While he has failed to reach the potential he once showed as a junior in the Hunter, To'a has found himself as a permanent part of the Tigers' side this year, playing nine games.

He only managed three games last year in the top grade, but had played 40 over his first two seasons at Concord.

His form this year has gone to another level, with To'a managing seven tries in those nine games, including a double in his last start against the North Queensland Cowboys over the weekend, while he has also averaged 122 metres per game this campaign.

The Wests Tigers Life Podcast are now reporting that To'a has earned himself a contract extension through to the end of 2026.

https://twitter.com/WestsTigersLife/status/1929341378645094622

The 24-year-old signing on until the end of 2027 means rival clubs will have to wait until at least November 1 next year to make a play at him, and means, pending fitness and selection, that he should go past 100 career games as a Tiger in the coming year, having recently played his 50th for the club.