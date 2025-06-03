Wests Tigers centre Starford To'a has seemingly rejected reports from Monday that he had signed a new contract extension with the Wests Tigers.

A permanent part of the Wests Tigers' back-line since he arrived from Newcastle, To'a has been one of the club's best this season but has struggled to find consistent game-time over the past two seasons due to a range of different injuries.

Taking his form to another level this season, he has managed to score seven tries in nine matches, including a double in last week's loss to the North Queensland Cowboys, in which he tore the opposition line to shreds.

Already contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season, reports emerged on Monday that To'a had earned an extension with the club, which would have taken him off the open market come November 1.

However, much to the dismay of Tigers fans, the outside back reacted to the news on social media, indicating that he hasn't signed a new deal with the club and that it is "All rumours".