Too many times have the years have the fans as a collective sat down on a Wednesday night, and stared at their watches as the Origin kick-off time drifts further and further away from the schedule.

Luckily at Zero Tackle, we've got you covered with the official Origin run sheet.

Currently scheduled for an 8:10pm AEDT kick-off, the run sheet has the game running fairly on time, set to kick off just 60 seconds after the official time, at 8:11pm.

The match has come under heavy fire for its decision to wait until well after 8pm on a school night to start the contest, especially following the NRL's decision to return to the three-Wednesday format from 2023 onwards.

Game Two kicked off practically on time, though with the time difference, Perth being two hours behind NSW did leave the NRL with some cushion if the pre-match did run overtime.

The Queensland and New South Wales schoolgirls contest will be the only match played in the lead-up to tonight's decider, leaving the Suncorp surface fresh before arguably the biggest clash the ground will see in 2022.

OFFICIAL STATE OF ORIGIN RUN SHEET

5:15PM - Gates open

5:41PM - Two minute bell

5:45PM - QLD v NSW Schoolgirls kick-off

6:15PM - Half time

6:21PM - Two minute bell

6:25PM - QLD v NSW Schoolgirls second half

6:55PM - Full time

6:58PM - Post match presentation

7:50PM - Cultural dance

8:04PM - Two minute bell

8:06PM - Team entry (NSW)

8:07PM - Team entry (QLD)

8:08PM - Acknowledgement to Country and National Anthem

8:11PM - State of Origin decider kick-off