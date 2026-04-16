Former NRL stars Ryan Hoffman and Chad Townsend have given an insight into why the Sea Eagles have gone up a gear in the wake of Anthony Seibold's sacking.

When speaking on Zero Tackle's The Boardroom NRL Podcast, the pair had varying opinions as to how the club has turned around its season after looking like wooden-spoon material in the first month of the competition.

Townsend made the argument that the players didn't miraculously become better players overnight, but needed a spark to unlock their full potential after three losses at home sent Seibold packing.

The spark being legendary club competitor Kieran Foran taking over the helm as interim coach, in which the side has gone undefeated since his appointment.

"Look at the turnarounds for Manly since that decisions, you can't argue the style of football that they've played since they've made that decision," Townsend said.

"We know what Keiran Foran was as a player, what he stood for, the toughness that he showed on the field.

"Because these players Hoffy, they didn't become fitter, faster, stronger they didn't come up with a magical game plan in one week.

"The difference between their last loss, and they're last two wins they've had has been an incredible turnaround."

However Hoffman counteracted Townsends argument, saying that the playing group were brought to a reality check that there is consequence for poor action, and the players were living off the excuse of Seibold's ineffective coaching. But once that was taken from them, it forced them to lift.

"I'm gonna counter that," Hoffman added.

"Is it the fact that the players had the excuse taken away from them?

"To be quite honest, I don't think a team hits its straps in the season or when we get a inkling of what teams can be like until at least the fifth or sixth round.

"It's easier to sack one coach than it is to sack 17 players, but for the players, seeing the coach getting sacked maybe (made them) realise they weren't pulling their weight, and the excuse has been taken away from them.

"You saw Jamal Fogarty, you mentioned before, I really applauded that, he took responsibility for what the players have done.

"So the excuses are gone, so players are thinking 'hang on, the club is wiling to make big decision now, the coach has been sack am I gonna be next?'

"Now they're starting to play a bit better."

Regardless of the reason as to why Manly have fired up, they have improved out of sight and the pressure on the club has eased immensely.

The two opposing arguments from Townsend and Hoffman may underlie an attitude issue amongst the Sea Eagles squad.

But at this stage, Foran has gotten the side willing to run through a brick wall for him, with the results taking care of themselves.

Foran has somewhat been thrown into the deep-end with only three games of retirement to his name before being thrusted into head coach duties.

Hoffman believes despite the positive results, he isn't quite there just yet to be named the head coach beyond this year. More so, the side is living off the adrenaline rush that they are also susceptible to losing their positions.

"Unless you're in the four walls of Manly, you never know,"

"I don't think he (Foran) sees himself as a head coach yet, I think he sees himself as an interim.

"I really feel its a case of the players realising 'hang on, we've actually had our excuses taken away now we need to start playing better."

Foran has the opportunity on Thursday night to become the first Sea Eagles coach since Peter Sharp in 1999 to win the first three games after their appointment.

Even better so, if he can extend his win streak, he will also be the first mid-season coach since Brad Fittler in 2007 to win three on the bounce.

Sharp's third win of his tenure came against the North Queensland Cowboys, the same side Foran will face on Thursday night to level the achievement.