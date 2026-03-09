Round 1 of the 2026 NRL season is now in the books.

It's almost tradition that the competition stars a little slow, with errors and fatigue all the rage in the early rounds.

That said, the now annual split-round did more than its fair share of heavy lifting when it came to delivering talking points.

Two brilliant golden point thrillers, a Super Saturday of free flowing footy, controversial sin bins and of course, refs faulting a plenty!

Let's get right into it with 20 random thoughts from NRL Round One (part two):

1. Trent Robinson is becoming a bit of a one trick pony. Every time his team loses, he blames the referees. It's getting very tiresome, and Roosters fans are very much echoing that sentiment. His team were horrible on Friday evening and seemed to almost be giving away set restarts on purpose. There is no way he actually believes they weren't their own worst enemies across the Tasman.

2. I want to see the rule, written or implied, that says penalty counts and six again counts need to be even. Of course there are always going to be errors and nitpicking infringements, but momentum causes infractions sometimes.

3. I remain torn on the updated six-again rule. I believe the referees are less hesitant to signal compared to penalties. That said, six agains don't always lead to momentum and tries. The Titans were 34-0 down at half time despite having almost double tackles inside their opponents 20. Sometimes teams are just good/bad.

4. The above said, that David Fifita Sin Bin was equal parts comical and offensively bad. That was a classic case of the referee sitting one down from each side after a blow up. The only issue is Fifita literally did nothing wrong and was binned for being the bloke in the tackle where Tom Gilbert offended and was Binned. That was all time awful stuff.

5. As if we ever needed more proof that the pre-season results don't matter, the Eels and Titans finished first and second in the Pre-Season Challenge and copped a combined 102-14 hiding whilst the Panthers and Storm (last and second last) won by a combined score of 76-4.

6. I don't know what is going on in the media but the hit job on Michael Maguire seems calculated and without merit. He has an NRL Premiership, an Origin win and a Four Nations trophy with the Kiwis in his cabinet in his last three jobs. Plus a further NRL title. Talks of discontent in Brisbane is ridiculous. They just won a title and, to a man, praised their coach.

7. South Sydney's left edge entered the 2026 season with huge expectations. It's early but right now they're batting at 100%. David Fifita, Cody Walker, Latrell Mitchell and Alex Johnston form a fearsome sight and they tore the Dolphins to shreds on Sunday afternoon. Here's hoping they stay fit.

8. Ok let's be honest here. No matter what is said, fans are going to storm the field when AJ breaks the record. The AFL handled it really well when Buddy Franklin kicked his 1,000th goal, preparing for the fans to spill onto the field. The NRL needs to do the same, despite what Wayne Bennett says.

9. The Dragons were, rightfully, annoyed after being stitched up in Vegas by some horrible refereeing. They demanded a "please explain" from the NRL and were given a meeting. They then said they were "satisfied" after. What a colosal waste of time that proved to be.

10. AJ Brimson either needs to be playing fullback of the Titans should allow him to look for another club. The Titans are at their best when Brimson is at his best, and that comes almost exclusively at fullback. Josh Hannay has walked into a tough situation but he needs to sort it.

11. How about the poise from Canberra rookie Ethan Sanders on Saturday night? Golden Point, pouring rain, game on the line and he just slots a field goal like he's playing with his mates. Manly did not expect him to take the shot, and provided zero pressure. Sanders saw the opportunity and could not have nailed it any sweeter. Ice man stuff!

12. Sometimes I think coaches over think and overcomplicate the obvious. I think it's now pretty obvious that the Broncos cannot start Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt in the halves. They're just too ... let's go with experienced, at this stage of their careers. The Broncs looked much better when Mam came onto the field.

13. I cannot believe people are critical of a potential move by Mitch Barnett to the Broncos. Ok Brisbane isn't exactly a stone's throw from Barnett's home town, but it's hardly Auckland either. I don't think fans fully appreciate the difference between an easily accessible flight/long drive compared to international travel.

14. There were to standout performances across the weekend. Harry Grant and Braydon Trindall both out in 10/10 efforts. I'd hear an argument for either winning player of the weekend.

15. How about Fox Sports telling Braydon Trindall to keep being bald following his brilliant game on Saturday evening? I don't think he had a choice in the matter. His wry smile during the full time interview seemed to indicate the same. Wouldn't be shocked to see some more Sharks try and look though if Trindall keeps playing like that.

16. The reported "two hands bat back" rule may be the dumbest thing I've ever heard. Sam Stonestreet's try assist for William Kennedy on Saturday night was perfection. Daniel Tupou has been doing it for years. To suggest he needs to jump and use two hands to effect that play is pure nonsense. I swear the NRL brass get paid by the head scratching rule change.

17. Ivan Cleary continues to prove why is one of the best coaches in the game. He dropped title winning centre Izack Tago in favour of Tom Jenkins on Friday evening. Eyebrows were raised given Tago's standing in the game but Jenkins was my best on ground while Paul Alamoti continues his incredible rise as a NRL footballer. Tago responded with 200 run metres in NSW Cup showing he has taken the demotion the exact way you would have hoped.

18. If Anthony Seilbold wants to save his coaching career, I dare say Joey Walsh's better appear in the Manly six sooner than later.

19. Sticking with Manly, Tom Trbojevic put in one of the all time special seasons during "PVL Ball" when there were no penalties and only six agains. He was magnificent in attack on Saturday night, despite horror conditions. Fair to say he's one to watch with the sped up game once again.

20. Anyone else think Melbourne used the Lomax court case as extra motivation? Ok, probably not if we're being honest but you also can't tell me fans didn't extra enjoy that win on Thursday night due to the week that was.