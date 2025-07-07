There are just two months left of the NRL regular season, and in the world of rugby league, contracts never sleep.\r\n\r\nA majority of roster spots are already gone for 2026, but, as Zero Tackle's squad tracker reveals, there are still 113 Top 30 positions up for grabs.\r\n\r\nThat means though that there are still a host of players without a deal for next year, with plenty leaving it late to get their futures secured.\r\n\r\nHere are the best 13 still without a deal for 2026.\r\n\r\nRELATED: Every off-contract player\r\nFullback\r\nWilliam Kennedy (Sharks)\r\n\r\nKennedy is the standout fullback without a deal for 2026, but with most clubs having fullbacks locked in, and money not in great quantities left on the table, Kennedy may well wind up without an NRL deal.\r\n\r\nIt was reported at one stage the Sharks had just $300,000 to offer the fullback.\r\n\r\nEngland could be calling.\r\n\r\nFor clubs chasing a cheaper fullback on the market, there are options around, including a couple of utility options who can't get a run on a consistent basis at their current outfits.\r\n\r\nOther options off-contract: Kade Dykes, Daine Laurie, Blake Taaffe\r\n\r\n\r\nWingers\r\nAlex Johnston (Rabbitohs) and Sam Stonestreet (Sharks)\r\n\r\nThere are plenty of strong wingers off-contract, but veteran Alex Johnston, who is approaching the all-time try-scoring record, and Sharks towering young gun Sam Stonestreet, are the best of the group.\r\n\r\nStonestreet not being re-signed by Cronulla will raise eyebrows in the Shire, but with Sione Katoa and Ronaldo Mulitalo ahead of him, it makes sense.\r\n\r\nThere are plenty of other young talented wingers still off-contract, including the currently injured Albert Hopoate, and Blake Wilson, who is struggling to get a proper go at the Bulldogs.\r\n\r\nOther options off-contract: Sione Finau, Albert Hopoate, Charlie Staines, Semi Valemei, Blake Wilson\r\nCentres\r\nGehamat Shibasaki (Broncos) and Brent Naden (Tigers)\r\n\r\nOne of this season's biggest success stories has been Gehamat Shibasaki, with the Broncos youngster still on a development deal, but playing the lights out for the Red Hill-based club and set to make his State of Origin debut on Wednesday.\r\n\r\nIt's slim pickings outside of Shibasaki.\r\n\r\nNaden is next best, with the likes of Braidon Burns and Tommy Talau also searching for their next deal.\r\n\r\nOther options off-contract: Braidon Burns, Solomona Faataape, Aaron Schoupp, Tommy Talau\r\n\r\nFive-eighth\r\nCody Walker (Rabbitohs)\r\n\r\nCody Walker is a controversial option given his run of injuries at South Sydney this year.\r\n\r\nIn truth, there is no guarantee he plays on next year, although nothing to the contrary has been expressed at this stage.\r\n\r\nAnother veteran in Kieran Foran is also off-contract, while the future of Adam Doueihi is more and more of a talking point with each performance he puts in.\r\n\r\nOther options off-contract: Adam Doueihi, Kieran Foran, Te Maire Martin\r\nHalfback\r\nDaly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)\r\n\r\nThe future of Daly Cherry-Evans has been one of the game's biggest talking points this year.\r\n\r\nThe now-axed Queensland captain is leaving the Sea Eagles at the end of the year, and while common logic says he will sign with the Sydney Roosters, every update tri-colours coach Trent Robinson has provided has expressed they are no closer to a deal being done.\r\n\r\nNorth Queensland duo Jake Clifford and Tom Duffy are also off-contract, while the future of Jackson Hastings will continue to be debated - England could well be his only option though.\r\n\r\nOther options off-contract: Jake Clifford, Tom Duffy, Jackson Hastings, Brad Schneider\r\nProps\r\nDavvy Moale (Rabbitohs) and Josh Papalii (Raiders)\r\n\r\nProps are one of the positions where there is still an abundance of talent available for 2026 to clubs needing it.\r\n\r\nDavvy Moale and Josh Papalii - at either end of their career - are among the best, although you could make the argument for a solid Corey Jensen, or Josh Kerr, who has been a revelation off the bench for the Dolphins this year.\r\n\r\nExperienced duo David Klemmer and Siosiua Taukeiaho are also still off-contract alongside a host of other players.\r\n\r\nOther options off-contract: Bunty Afoa, Wiremu Greig, Jack Hetherington, Corey Jensen, Josh Kerr, David Klemmer, Jordan McLean, Siosiua Taukeiaho\r\n\r\n\r\nHooker\r\nCory Paix (Broncos)\r\n\r\nThere are virtually no top-tier dummy halves still off-contract for 2026, although with Reed Mahoney making the shift to the Cowboys while being released from the Bulldogs, you could make the argument there are no clubs in the market for one.\r\n\r\nWhat is clear is that there are a number of fringe players still without a deal, led by former junior Origin star Cory Paix, who is yet to be extended by the Broncos.\r\n\r\nZach Dockar-Clay has had some nice moments this year and could be pursued, while Gordon Chan Kum Tong is still waiting to recognise his potential.\r\n\r\nOther options off-contract: Jayden Berrell, Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Zach Dockar-Clay, Danny Levi, Soni Luke, Jake Turpin\r\nSecond-row\r\nEthan Bullemor (Sea Eagles) and Jack Gosiewski (Broncos)\r\n\r\nThere are plenty of second-rowers off-contract for 2026 at the time of publication, with Ethan Bullemor and Jack Gosiewski leading the way.\r\n\r\nBullemor has been a solid option in the middle and on the edge for Manly, while Gosiewski came from the clouds to start in Round 1 and has barely played a bad game when on the field.\r\n\r\nOtherwise, there is plenty of experience waiting to be signed, led by Dolphins duo Kenneath Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi, while young gun Mavrik Geyer could leave the foot of the mountains.\r\n\r\nOther options off-contract: Fletcher Baker, Kenneath Bromwich, Billy Burns, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Mavrik Geyer, Jacob Host, Felise Kaufusi\r\nLock\r\nAdam Elliott (Knights)\r\n\r\nThere is a clear standout in the number 13 jumper, with Adam Elliott likely to leave the Knights at the end of the year. It's unclear if any NRL clubs have expressed an interest in his services yet.\r\n\r\nThe former Bulldog and Raider is solid at both ends of the park, and would improve a number of teams around the competition when it comes to forward pack depth.\r\n\r\nKobe Hetherington is another option, while youngsters Justin Matamua at the Tigers and Mason Teague are yet to be re-signed.\r\n\r\nOther options off-contract: Kobe Hetherington, Justin Matamua, Mason Teague\r\nThe best off-contract players for 2026 XIII\r\n1. William Kennedy (Cronulla Sharks)\r\n2. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)\r\n3. Gehamat Shibasaki (Brisbane Broncos)\r\n4. Brent Naden (Wests Tigers)\r\n5. Sam Stonestreet (Cronulla Sharks)\r\n6. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)\r\n7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)\r\n8. Davvy Moale (South Sydney Rabbitohs)\r\n9. Cory Paix (Brisbane Broncos)\r\n10. Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)\r\n11. Ethan Bullemor (Manly Sea Eagles)\r\n12. Jack Gosiewski (Brisbane Broncos)\r\n13. Adam Elliott (Newcastle Knights)\r\n\r\nAs an added bonus, here is the best player from every club still without a deal for next year.\r\n\r\nBrisbane Broncos: Cory Paix\r\nCanberra Raiders: Josh Papalii\r\nCanterbury Bulldogs: Blake Wilson\r\nCronulla Sharks: William Kennedy\r\nGold Coast Titans: Kieran Foran\r\nManly Sea Eagles: Daly Cherry-Evans\r\nMelbourne Storm: Lazarus Vaalepu\r\nNewcastle Knights: Adam Elliott\r\nNew Zealand Warriors: Te Maire Martin\r\nNorth Queensland Cowboys: Jordan McLean\r\nParramatta Eels: Wiremu Greig\r\nPenrith Panthers: Mavrik Geyer\r\nSouth Sydney Rabbitohs: Alex Johnston\r\nSt George Illawarra Dragons: Sione Finau\r\nSydney Roosters: Zach Dockar-Clay\r\nThe Dolphins: Josh Kerr\r\nWests Tigers: Adam Doueihi