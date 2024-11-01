There is no more important position in rugby league than the halfback.

The difference between an average, or even good halfback and an elite halfback but create a massive gap between sides.

This is going to be a difficult list to compile due to a number of top tier halfbacks having suffered long term injuries in 2024.

Please remember that this list is based purely on 2024 performances.

Below are the top ten halfbacks from 2024:

Honourable Mentions: Shaun Johnson, Jamal Fogarty