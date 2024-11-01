There is no more important position in rugby league than the halfback.
The difference between an average, or even good halfback and an elite halfback but create a massive gap between sides.
This is going to be a difficult list to compile due to a number of top tier halfbacks having suffered long term injuries in 2024.
Please remember that this list is based purely on 2024 performances.
Below are the top ten halfbacks from 2024:
Honourable Mentions: Shaun Johnson, Jamal Fogarty
10. Mitchell Moses
I am going to largely ignore my own rules here and name Moses in the top ten despite only running out for eight NRL games and two Origin games.
Let's be frank here though, his inclusion saw the Blues end their Origin series loss streak. He was also there for everything that was good for the Eels.
In his eight NRL games he scored four tries, had four assists, five line-break assists, nine forced dropouts, 470 average kick metres, just under 90 run metres and even broke 12 tackles.
Throw in an Origin best on ground, leading his side to an Origin series win and a debut for the Kangaroos and I'll see you in the comments!